UP: Court directs jail authorities to provide adequate security to MLA Mukhtar Ansari

A special court here on Wednesday directed the Banda jail authorities to provide adequate security to its inmate and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari after he alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him inside the jail.

According to Ansari's lawyer Randhir Singh Suman, judge Kamal Kant Srivastava of the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs here in Uttar Pradesh directed the jail administration that there should be no laxity in the security of the BSP MLA.

Ansari had in an earlier hearing told the court that a contract of Rs 5 crore had been given for his killing inside the jail and that unauthorised people entered the prison without making any entry in the register, according to his lawyer.

Ansari had also alleged that some suspicious persons entered the jail without making any entry in the register and that the directions of CCTV cameras were changed to facilitate their visits.

The Barabanki court is hearing a case of forgery and cheating against Ansari that was registered against him after it was found that a bulletproof ambulance with a Barabanki registration number was used to ferry him from Ropar jail to a Mohali court in Punjab in an extortion case.

After having been brought from the Ropar jail in Punjab recently, Ansari has been lodged in the Banda jail as an undertrial in a slew of criminal cases.

