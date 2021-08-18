Left Menu

Haryana govt bans use of term 'Gorakh Dhanda'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:20 IST
The Haryana government has banned in official communication the use of expression ''Gorakh Dhanda'', generally used to describe unethical practices.

The decision was taken by CM Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The delegation urged Khattar to ban the use of the expression as it hurts sentiments of followers of saint Gorakhnath.

The CM said Gorakhnath was a saint and using this term hurts sentiments of his followers.

Therefore, the use of the word in whatsoever context has been completely banned, the CM said according to the statement. Gorakhnath was a saint and a temple dedicated to him is located at Gord village, 20 km from Sonepat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

