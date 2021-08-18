Four held for firing in air to welcome union minister Bhagwanth Khuba

Four people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly firing in the air to welcome Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba to the district headquarter town of Yadgir, police said.

The minister's supporters had organised 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' ( rally to seek people's blessings) to make Khuba’s maiden visit to the town after assuming office a memorable one.

Flags, festoons, banners and posters dotted all over the town to mark the event. The Union Minister was welcomed with garland, shawl and 'Mysuru Peta' (Mysuru turban).

Videos of the event that have gone viral show that amid the sloganeering, waving of BJP flags and the bursting of crackers, four of his supporters purportedly firing in the air with their country rifles.

Police personnel were present at the spot. The four were arrested later.

''We have arrested Sharanappa, Monappa, Ningappa and Devendra,'' a police officer told PTI.

Khuba, an MP from Bidar constituency and who recently became the Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy, Chemicals & Fertilisers, later defended his supporters saying that they did not fire bullets but only burst crackers.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he has sought a report from the police.

''I have asked police to submit a report. I will look into the matter,'' Jnanendra said.

