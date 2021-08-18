Chhattisgarh: 4 children stuck on rock in river rescued by police

Four children stranded on a large rock in the middle of a swollen river were rescued by police personnel after a two-hour-long operation in Chhattisgarh's Korea district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident took place in the Manendragarh police station area, located around 300km from state capital Raipur.

The four children, aged between 10 to 12 years, were bathing in the Bori river when its water level suddenly increased due to heavy rainfall in the area, Korea Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

They managed to catch hold of a large rock in the middle of the river and sat on it, he said.

On being alerted about the plight of the children, Manendragarh Station House Officer Sachin Singh informed other authorities and immediately reached the spot along with his team, he said.

The rescue team of police placed ladders and long ropes to create a makeshift bridge to reach to the children, and then pulled them out safely, the SP said, adding the entire operation lasted for around two hours.

Police officials appealed to people not to send their children alone to rivers and other water bodies for taking bath during the monsoon.

