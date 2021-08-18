UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:24 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for “humanitarian considerations.” Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul.
The statement carried by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country. It quoted the country's Foreign Ministry in a one-sentence statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Arab Emirates
- Afghan
- Ghani
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Taliban
- Ashraf Ghani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan shelves plan to host Afghan peace conference: Report
15 civilians killed, over 120 injured in Taliban and Afghan forces clashes in Kandahar, Lashkargah: UN
77 Taliban terrorists killed, 22 injured in security operations by Afghan forces
Cannot have terrorist camps moving back into Afghanistan, this will have a direct impact on India: UNSC President Amb Tirumurti
'Edge' of warfare in Afghanistan will be deeply felt not just in neighbourhood but well beyond if left unattended : Jaishankar