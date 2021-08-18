UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for “humanitarian considerations.” Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul.

The statement carried by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country. It quoted the country's Foreign Ministry in a one-sentence statement.

