Ajoy Kumar appointed AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura

Congress on Wednesday appointed former MP Ajoy Kumar as party in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:33 IST
Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress on Wednesday appointed former MP Ajoy Kumar as party in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura. "Congress President has appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura with immediate effect," a party release said.

Ajoy Kumar thanked party chief Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders for his appointment. "I assure that I will discharge the duties given by the party with full energy," he said in a tweet.

Kumar, a former IPS officer, had earlier served as Jharkhand Congress chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

