Ajoy Kumar appointed AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura

Congress on Wednesday appointed former MP Ajoy Kumar as party in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura. "Congress President has appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura with immediate effect," a party release said.

Ajoy Kumar thanked party chief Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders for his appointment. "I assure that I will discharge the duties given by the party with full energy," he said in a tweet.

Kumar, a former IPS officer, had earlier served as Jharkhand Congress chief. (ANI)

