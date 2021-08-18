Merkel spoke to Pakistan's Khan, Emir of Qatar on Afghanistan
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Emir of Qatar and the head of the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday evening, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The chancellor spoke yesterday, in the early evening, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as with the Emir of Qatar," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference. Merkel also spoke with Filippo Grandi, head of the UNHCR refugee agency, Seibert said, adding that the biggest flows of Afghans at the moment were within the country.
