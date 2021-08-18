He broke our trust, ruined child's life: Woman on 20-yr jail to daughter's rapist

''He broke our trust and ruined our child's life,'' a Noida woman said on Wednesday about the man convicted for raping her daughter and sentenced to 20 years in jail. Responding to the court's verdict, the 12-year-old girl's mother said the accused deserved the punishment, which may also deter others from wronging in future. The special POCSO court here had on Tuesday awarded 20-year jail term for the convict with a penalty of Rs 20,000, according to police officials.

An FIR in the case was lodged in February 2020 at a police station in Noida and the accused booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping with intent to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape). The 20-year-old man was also booked under provisions of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said. Talking to PTI over the verdict, the child's mother said, ''He should have thought about it. He had lured her with him to another state and wanted to sell her. We could find her with the police help after four months.'' She said the man lived in the same neighborhood as hers but the family could ''never imagine'' that he would betray their trust. ''We had given him affection but he broke our trust and ruined my child's life. Such people deserve the punishment he has got. It would deter anyone from wronging any child in future,'' the woman told PTI. She expressed satisfaction at the court's verdict but said the family has become ''indifferent'' to the traumatic experience and would want to move on from the episode.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)