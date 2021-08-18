Construction, demolition waste processing plant fined for flouting pollution norms

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant in Bakkarwala village here for ''various deficiencies'' in dust pollution control measures.

Officials of the DPCC said several deficiencies, including unavailability of ''wheel washing facility, water sprinklers'', were found at the Rise Eleven Delhi Waste Management Company site during an inspection on July 2.

''Approximately 20 feet PVC sheet provided at the boundary wall of C&D waste site as wind barrier but heaps of C&D waste & loose Soil /Earth which is to be processed /separated by the plant found in open & outside the plant uncovered along with boundary wall of DDA flats. Wind breaking PVC wall at the boundary (was) found insufficient,'' the DPCC said in its notice.

The decision of imposing the ''environmental compensation'' comes after the company's reply to DPPC's show-cause notice issued on July 9.

''.. After duly considering the reply dated 23.07.2021 submitted by M/s Rise Eleven Delhi Waste Management Co., Environmental Compensation (EC) of Rs. 5,00,000 (Rs. Five Lakh only) is hereby imposed/levied on M/s Rise Eleven Delhi Waste Management Co., C&D Site, Village Bakkarwala, Delhi-110041 with the directions to submit the said amount in form of Demand Draft in favour of Delhi Pollution Control Committee within 15 days from the date of service of this order,'' the order said.

It has also directed to submit ''pointwise compliance'' with respect to terms and conditions of ''consent to operate'' under the Air and Water Acts issued by the DPCC on February 27, 2020 and authorisation under C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016 issued by the DPCC on March 18, 2020 within 15 days from the date of service of this order.

Notably, no person without the previous consent of the DPCC shall ''establish or operate'' any industrial plant within the Union Territory of Delhi, which has been declared as an ''Air Pollution Control area'', under the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

''In case of failure to deposit the said Environmental Compensation within 15 days from the date of service of this order, necessary action for recovery of the said amount as an arrears of land revenue will be initiated without any further reference to M/s Rise Eleven Delhi Waste Management Co., C & D Site, Village Bakkarwala, Delhi-110041,'' the order said.

