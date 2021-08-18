Left Menu

U.S. defense chief, top general, to brief on Afghanistan on Wednesday

Updated: 18-08-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:55 IST
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will brief the media on developments in Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

Kirby said the briefing was expected to take place at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (1900 GMT).

