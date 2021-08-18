U.S. defense chief, top general, to brief on Afghanistan on Wednesday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will brief the media on developments in Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
Kirby said the briefing was expected to take place at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (1900 GMT).
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Milley
- Afghanistan
- U.S.
- Lloyd Austin
- John Kirby
- Defense
- Pentagon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands
Four officers who responded to U.S. Capitol attack have died by suicide
N.Korea wants U.S. to allow fuel, metal trade to restart talks - S.Korea lawmakers
N.Korea wants sanctions eased to restart talks with U.S. - S.Korea lawmakers
Entertainment News Roundup: Reese Witherspoon's media firm to be sold to Blackstone-backed company; U.S. comedian and non-smoker Kathy Griffin to undergo surgery for lung cancer and more