All FIRs on women atrocities being registered across Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said mandatory registration of all FIRs in the state has brought down the number of cases registered on court's directions.

Speaking in a virtual programme, Gehlot said that in 2017-18, about 33 per cent of women complainants had to go to courts seeking directions for FIR registration but the percentage has now come down to 16 because all FIRs are registered in the state.

Gehlot said the disposal of cases related to women atrocities is one of the top priorities of the state police.

He pointed out that in 2019, 34 per cent cases of women atrocities were pending in the country, whereas in Rajasthan only 9 per cent cases were still unresolved till the end of the year due to priority disposal of such cases.

The chief minister also said the time taken in the investigation of rape cases has also reduced significantly.

Gehlot also said a large number of false cases are also registered with the police stations.

In 2019, about 45 per cent of the total cases disposed of in Rajasthan were found to be false while the national average of false cases is 16 per cent.

The CM also directed officials to discourage the tendency of registering false cases by working with professionalism and ensure justice is provided to the victim.

He said the state government took many initiatives including mandatory registration of FIRs, strengthening of infrastructure and formation of Special Investigation Units (SITs) to check crimes against women that has improved policing and delivered positive results.

“The state government is working with full commitment for the strengthening and modernisation of police for speedy justice to the common man and for better law and order,” he said.

In the programme, the chief minister virtually inaugurated new buildings of 15 police stations constructed at a cost of about Rs 34 crore in different districts including Jaipur, Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Pali, etc.

The chief minister said the state government is trying to increase the number of police stations in a phased manner keeping in view the large geographical area of the state.

The chief minister said police units to monitor heinous crimes have been set up at the state and district level to investigate such serious crimes.

He said the area of administrative buildings of police stations is being increased.

In addition, CCTNS rooms, cyber rooms, police research rooms, women barracks, rest rooms, and reception rooms are also being constructed in police stations. Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, DGP M L Lather and other officers were also present in the programme.

