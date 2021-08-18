Left Menu

RBI to conduct OMO of Rs 25,000-cr G-secs on Aug 26

The first one was held on August 12.In a statement on Wednesday, the central bank said it will purchase five government securities aggregating to Rs 25,000 crore through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method on August 26.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 20:12 IST
RBI to conduct OMO of Rs 25,000-cr G-secs on Aug 26
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will conduct an open market purchase of government securities of Rs 25,000 crore on August 26, under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0).

Earlier this month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the RBI's secondary market G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) has been successful in anchoring yield expectations while eliciting keen response from market participants. In his statement after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, he had announced two more auctions of Rs 25,000 crore each under G-SAP 2.0. The first one was held on August 12.

In a statement on Wednesday, the central bank said it will purchase five government securities aggregating to Rs 25,000 crore through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method on August 26. It also said the RBI reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and accept bids for less than the aggregate amount.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021