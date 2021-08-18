Defense Secretary Austin, top U.S. General Milley brief Biden at White House on Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top U.S. Army General Mark Milley are briefing President Joe Biden on Afghanistan at the White House on Wednesday, a White House official said.

At least three people were killed in anti-Taliban protests in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, witnesses said https://reut.rs/2Uul6gn, as the militant group moved to set up a government and Western countries stepped up evacuations of diplomats and civilians.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)