Left Menu

Defense Secretary Austin, top U.S. General Milley brief Biden at White House on Afghanistan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 20:14 IST
Defense Secretary Austin, top U.S. General Milley brief Biden at White House on Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top U.S. Army General Mark Milley are briefing President Joe Biden on Afghanistan at the White House on Wednesday, a White House official said.

At least three people were killed in anti-Taliban protests in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, witnesses said https://reut.rs/2Uul6gn, as the militant group moved to set up a government and Western countries stepped up evacuations of diplomats and civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021