Defense Secretary Austin, top U.S. General Milley brief Biden at White House on Afghanistan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 20:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top U.S. Army General Mark Milley are briefing President Joe Biden on Afghanistan at the White House on Wednesday, a White House official said.
At least three people were killed in anti-Taliban protests in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, witnesses said https://reut.rs/2Uul6gn, as the militant group moved to set up a government and Western countries stepped up evacuations of diplomats and civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
