Two held for duping elderly woman of Rs 1.59 crores in Delhi

Delhi police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping an elderly woman of Rs 1.59 crores. The accused has been identified as Arvind (39) and Babli (36).

The complainant, a senior citizen and widow of an army officer, Balraj Kaur Naru (70) lodged a complaint with police station Dwarka (South), Delhi wherein she alleged cheating of Rs 1.59 crores by Arvind and Babli on the pretext of providing a flat in Dwarka. The accused visited her house in March 2019 for Saloon Services. Babli told her that her husband, Arvind was a property dealer and could arrange for a good flat on reasonable terms in Dwarka.

Arvind managed to convince the complainant that he could broker a deal with an NRI for a flat in Sector-10, Dwarka. She had paid him Rs 1.59 Crores through cheques and cash on different occasions till November 2019, but finally realized that she had been cheated. Both the accused flew away after duping the woman and were having a reward of Rs 20,000 each declared by Delhi Police Headquarters on them, said Delhi police. (ANI)

