Four PoK residents apprehended along LoC in JK's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were apprehended by Army personnel on Wednesday after they intruded into the Indian side in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The PoK residents, aged between 9 and 24 years, were taken into custody soon after they crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) in Chaka Da Bagh area.

They were taken away from the spot for questioning, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

