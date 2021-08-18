Left Menu

Maintain operational readiness round the clock: IAF chief to commanders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has to maintain operational readiness round the clock, and it should have sustained focus on capability enhancement, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria told its commanders in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

In his speech at the Commanders' Conference at the South Western Air Command, Bhadauria exhorted the commanders to leverage modern methods in training in order to enhance the understanding and capabilities of the new generation air warriors.

The two-day conference, which undertook an operational review of missions and tasks, ended on Wednesday.

Interacting with air warriors and civilian employees, Bhadauria appreciated their immense contribution in operational deployments and disciplined approach towards mitigating the COVID-19 crisis, the IAF's statement noted.

He highlighted the need for maintaining operational readiness round the clock and sustained focus on capability enhancement.

''He emphasized on the early operationalisation of newly inducted sensors and weapon systems,'' the statement said.

