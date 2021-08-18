Indian-origin Scotland Yard officer dismissed for misconduct

An Indian-origin police officer, who pleaded guilty to harassment in a London court, has been dismissed from Scotland Yard ranks in London for gross misconduct.

Ajay Singh, attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police in London, faced a misconduct hearing and was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct to the level of gross misconduct on Tuesday. Earlier, Singh pleaded guilty to five counts of harassment in relation to five colleagues – four women and a man – at Woolwich Crown Court in May. He is due to be sentenced for the crime on September 8.

''The actions of PC [Police Constable] Singh were reprehensible, particularly given they were committed against his own colleagues. His motive for these malicious offences remains unclear, and they have had a significant negative impact on his victims,'' said Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, in-charge of local policing in Enfield and Haringey area of London.

“This kind of conduct has no place in the Met and the hearing has rightly determined that PC Singh should be dismissed,” she said.

During October 2020, an off-duty Singh made a number of malicious and threatening phone calls to the fellow police officers in question. All calls were made from a withheld number. The victims were subjected to threats, personal insults and verbal abuse.

One of the victims reported the matter on October 19 last year and following enquiries by officers, it was established that the phone used during the offences belonged to Singh. He was arrested later that day before being released on bail.

On November 16, 2020, he was further arrested in connection to the offences against the remaining victims. Singh was charged in March this year via postal requisition and has been suspended from duty since October 2020.

After hearing the evidence, Misconduct Hearing Chair, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, found that Singh had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct and dismissed him without notice.

