Karnataka appoints nodal officer for safe return of stranded people from Afghanistan

Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed Additional DGP (CID) Umesh Kumar as the nodal officer to coordinate with the Central government for bringing back the people of the state stuck in Afghanistan.

18-08-2021
Representaive Image . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed Additional DGP (CID) Umesh Kumar as the nodal officer to coordinate with the Central government for bringing back the people of the state stuck in Afghanistan. Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft carrying 120 Indian officials from Afganistan landed in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan and will institute flight arrangements once Kabul airport is open for commercial operations, MEA said on Tuesday. Taliban had entered Kabul on Sunday and took over the presidential palace. (ANI)

