Haryana government bans use of word 'Gorakh Dhanda'

Haryana Government has banned the use of the word 'Gorakh Dhanda' generally used to describe unethical practices.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:37 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Government has banned the use of the word 'Gorakh Dhanda' generally used to describe unethical practices. A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him and urged him to ban the use of the word as it hurts the sentiments of the followers of Saint Gorakhnath.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said that Guru Gorakhnath was a saint and using this word in any official language, speech or in any context hurts the sentiments of his followers. The use of this word in whatsoever context has been completely banned, he said. (ANI)

