Assam CM directs Golaghat admin to deploy officials for door-to-door inoculation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asked the Golaghat district administration to deploy officials for door-to-door inoculation.

Reviewing the COVID situation in the district, he asked Deputy Commissioner Mrigesh Narayan Baruah and health officials to set the target of inoculating at least 10,000 people per day.

He also asked the district authorities to lay special focus on tea gardens, Anganwadi centres and elementary schools for providing piped water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He directed the PWD (Roads) Department to undertake the four-laning of the road from Dergaon to Golaghat. Sarma asked the PWD (Buildings) Department to prepare a blueprint for establishing sports complexes in Dergaon and Sarupathar constituencies in the district.

He also asked the deputy commissioner to select land for establishing a medical college in the district.

