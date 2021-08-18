Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh on cooperation in disaster management

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March this year between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:49 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh on cooperation in disaster management
PM Narendra Modi (Right) and Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina (Left) (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March this year between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. The MoU in the field of 'Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation' seeks to put in place a system through which both India and Bangladesh will be benefited from the disaster management mechanisms of each other.

An official release said it will help in strengthening preparedness, response and capacity building. The MoU provides for the exchange of relevant information, remote sensing data and other scientific data and supporting the training of officials in disaster management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021