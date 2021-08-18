Give refugee status to all Afghans who wish to relocate to India, irrespective of religion: CPI MP

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to extend refugee status to all Afghan citizens who wish to relocate to India, irrespective of their religion, after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Referring to ''the humanitarian and security crisis'' in Afghanistan, the MP said, ''Our first priority should be to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens currently residing in Afghanistan. Given the volatility of the situation, we must closely assess the on-ground conditions and escort these individuals out of Afghanistan as soon as there is a window of opportunity.'' ''In light of India's international position and role in South Asia, it is imperative that we allow refugees regardless of their religion. I request the Centre to extend refugee status to all Afghan citizens who wish to relocate to India in view of the resurgence of the Taliban,'' he wrote to the prime minister.

He also said the government should provide visa extension to all Afghans currently residing in India.

''I would particularly like to stress this point for all Afghan students currently studying in various Indian institutions. These students are in a vulnerable and helpless situation, and we must offer a safe haven to them,'' Viswam wrote.

''Civilian life is of utmost importance and the Indian government must do everything in its capacity to protect the innocent who are victims in this conflict. On grounds of humanity and secularity, I humbly request the Indian government to consider a responsible and inclusive strategy to extend support to the innocent citizens of Afghanistan,'' he said.

India on Tuesday is brought back home its ambassador and staff at the embassy in Kabul in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital after its takeover by the Taliban.

