Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to visit Gujarat tomorrow for Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Gujarat on Thursday to participate in the ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra, as per the official statement. The newly inducted cabinet Ministers embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated ruckus by the opposition parties. The Yatra which started on August 16, will continue till August 20, is aimed at seeking the blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers introduced in the Cabinet.

BJP Gujarat informed on Twitter, "Respected Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandviya's will be in Gujarat for Jan Ashirwad Yatra on August 19th." Earlier today, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the newly formed Cabinet and said, "PM Modi-led government is working in public interest with the intention of getting everyone's support and development for all. It has never happened before in Indian history when 27 OBCs, 11 women and 12 SC-ST people have got a place in the Cabinet."

His visit to Gujarat comes after the Union Minister visited Kerala and Assam to review the COVID-19 situation in the states. Earlier today, Mandaviya virtually chaired the event "Aarogya Dhara- 2.0" to mark the completion of two crore treatments under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Expressing his elation at the achievement and congratulating every employee who has made the feat possible, the Union Health Minister had said, "Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is an ambitious scheme ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for the poor and underprivileged people. The scheme has empowered all eligible beneficiaries with cashless and paperless healthcare services benefits of upto Rs 5 Lakhs per family per year. Thus, many disadvantaged sections can afford treatment without turning to moneylenders." On July 4, Mandaviya visited the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facilities of Zydus Cadila and Hester Biosciences in Gujarat. (ANI)

