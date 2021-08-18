Delhi govt to identify single-use plastic littering hotspots, shut manufacturing units by June 2022

The Delhi government will identify single-use plastic littering hotspots and the entry points of such items into water bodies and drains by October 31 this year, according to a draft action plan for the elimination of the environmentally hazardous products.

In accordance with the Union Environment Ministry's notification, all single-use plastic items and manufacturing facilities in the capital will be closed down by June 30, 2022.

Urban local bodies and the environment and urban development departments will provide incentives for penetration of alternatives in the market and form a scheme for promotion of recycling technologies and recycled products.

The Union Environment Ministry's April 12 notification said the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic commodities, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, will be prohibited with effect from July 1, 2022.

The identified SUP items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, and stirrers.

According to the Delhi government's draft plan for elimination of SUP, urban local bodies (ULBs) will identify littering hotspots and develop a strategy for their collection and management by October 31.

The ULBs and the tourism and archeology departments will develop a strategy for targeted campaigns at littering hotspots such as tourist spots, places of religious and cultural importance, weekly markets, and urban sprawls.

The ULBs, Delhi Jal Board and Irrigation and Flood Control Department will also identify ''ingress points of littered SUP items in surface water bodies and drains'' and devise a prevention strategy by October-end.

A phase-wise plan will be prepared for cleaning water bodies and drains of floating SUP items and their management.

The plan also requires ULBs to document the quantity of plastic waste at legacy waste sites such as Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites, and manage it.

A state-level task force has already been formed for elimination of SUP and effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Amended Rules, 2021.

By September 30, the government will identify a nodal department for coordinating the implementation of plastic waste management rules.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the urban development department will develop a database of producers, importers, brand owners, recyclers and plastic waste processors implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) by December 31.

Extended producer responsibility is a policy approach in which producers take responsibility for management of the disposal of products they produce once those products are designated as no longer useful by consumers.

