Narasimha to become 6th lawyer to be elevated to SC bench from bar on Collegium recommendation

In the 71-year-old history of the Supreme Court, senior advocate P S Narasimha might become the sixth lawyer who could be directly elevated from the Bar to the apex court bench on recommendation of the Collegium.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana recommended to the Centre nine names including that of Narasimha, a former Additional Solicitor General, for appointment as judges of the apex court.

If the recommended names are cleared for appointment, Narasimha would become the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the bench directly from the bar after Collegium system for appointment of judges came into existence in 1993.

After 1993, five lawyers – N Santosh Hegde, R F Nariman, U U Lalit, L N Rao and Indu Malhotra -- became apex court judges after being directly elevated from the bar to the top court bench.

Justices Lalit and Rao are sitting apex court judges. Justice Lalit is next in line to become the CJI after the retirement of Justice Ramana on August 26 next year.

Justice Hegde became an apex court in January 1999 and retired in June 2005.

While Justices Nariman and Lalit became apex court judges in 2014, Justices Rao and Malhotra were elevated to the top court in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Before the Collegium system came into existence, three advocates were elevated to the apex court bench directly from the bar.

Justice S M Sikri, who became the 13th CJI in January 1971, was the first lawyer to be elevated directly to the apex court bench in March 1964.

The other two lawyers who were directly elevated to the apex court bench from the bar were – Justice Subimal Chandra Roy and Justice Kuldip Singh.

Justice Roy became an apex court judge in July 1971 while Justice Singh became a top court judge in December 1988.

Narasimha, born in May 1963, was appointed as an Additional Solicitor General in 2014 and he resigned from the post in 2018.

As a senior advocate, he has appeared in several important matters in the apex court including the historic Ayodhya case in which the top court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

He was also appointed as an amicus curiae by the apex court in the case related to reforms in the cash-rich cricket board BCCI. As a law officer, he had represented the Centre before the top court in the Italian Marines case.

