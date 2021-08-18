Denmark sets up "air bridge" between Kabul and Copenhagen to evacuate Afghan employees

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark had set up an “air bridge” between Kabul and Copenhagen via Islamabad in Pakistan, and has evacuated 84 people, including local Afghan employees and interpreters.

She said that the Taliban takeover means “the rules of the game were changed in a short time and the situation is very chaotic.” Frederiksen also said: “This was not the way we wanted to leave Afghanistan.” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said “a base” had been established in Islamabad for the airlifts. ”The operation is in full swing. We do everything we can,” he added.

The Scandinavian country's Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said Denmark also has been able to evacuate Danes, Norwegians and Americans.

