Petitions seeking stay on survey of Gyanvapi mosque: HC asks Centre, UP govt to file reply in 3 weeks

According to the petitioners, the Allahabad High Court had reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the suit pending in the Varanasi court, which has been hearing the contentions of the opposite party the Temple Trust.On April 8, the Varanasi court had ordered a five-member committee, comprising two Hindu, two Muslim members and an archaeological expert, to oversee the comprehensive physical survey of the centuries-old Gyanvapi mosque complex.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:57 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted three weeks time to the central and Uttar Pradesh governments to file reply to petitions seeking stay of survey of the entire complex of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Justice Prakash Padia passed the order in two petitions filed by UP Sunni Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the management committee of the mosque. The court fixed September 28 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Earlier, the court had allowed impleadment application filed by petitioners seeking permission to add central and state governments as party to the petition. They were then added as respondent in the petition.

According to the petitioners, an order passed by a court in Varanasi in April directing the ASI to conduct the survey of the land was illegal and without jurisdiction. According to the petitioners, the Allahabad High Court had reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the suit pending in the Varanasi court, which has been hearing the contentions of the opposite party (the Temple Trust).

On April 8, the Varanasi court had ordered a five-member committee, comprising two Hindu, two Muslim members and an archaeological expert, to oversee the ''comprehensive physical survey'' of the centuries-old Gyanvapi mosque complex. The plea in the case had contended that the mosque was a part of the temple. The original suit was filed in 1991 in Varanasi district court seeking restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the mosque currently stands.

