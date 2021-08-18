Top cop Asthana visits NE Delhi, says those who disturb peace should be identified, punished

People who disturb peace and harmony should be identified and punished according to law, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Wednesday during his visit to northeast Delhi which was hit by communal riots last year.

Asthana said this at a programme -- 'Ummeed-A step together, towards a better tomorrow' -- on the theme of communal harmony. It was his first visit to northeast Delhi after assuming the charge of police chief.

''I was not in Delhi Police when the riots took place. But being a police officer, it was very sad for me to hear about it. It was regrettable that this kind of problem arose in a city like Delhi, where people had almost forgotten riots.

''No community or religion is bad. People who follow religion are not bad. But in every community, there are some people whom we call anti-social elements and because of them the atmosphere gets vitiated,'' Asthana said.

The programme attended by the Delhi Police commissioner was organised by the northeast district police at Shyam Lal College.

''We should try to identify such people in our society and punish them according to the law. Whatever peace has been established in this area, it is due to such programmes. It was established because of such people who believe that violence has no place in the society,'' he said.

Asthana said that although police are trained to tackle all sorts of law and order and other issues, it cannot achieve effectiveness without support from society. Highlighting the need for harmony, Asthana stated, “We live in an age of technology and economic progress can be attained only in a peaceful environment. We should all strive to live together in harmony.” Hailing ‘Ummeed’ as an initiative to strengthen common cord of togetherness and mutual trust between communities in order to live peacefully in the spirit of coexistence, Asthana said that there was no place for violence in society as India was known for unity in diversity. He also assured full cooperation from police in establishing such community initiatives and in organising social programmes that strengthen unity and integrity of the nation.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured. In the riots, the Delhi Police lost head constable Ratan Lal (42). Lal's wife was felicitated by Asthana at the event. The police personnel who were injured in the recent encounter at Khajuri Khas, in which two wanted criminals were killed, were also rewarded by the police chief.

