Junior national tennis : Chirag Duhan battles into last eight

Top-seed Chirag Duhan of Haryana outlasted statemate Parv Nage in three sets to reach the boys singles quarterfinals of the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior U 18 Clay Court Tennis Championships 2021 here on Wednesday. Duhan won the first set easily 6-1 but Nage rallied to take the second set 7-5. The fancied Duhan then found his rhythm in the decider and won it rather handily at 6-1 to book a last eight spot. In another close match, Mukil Ramanan of Tamil Nadu went down fighting to Saheb Sodhi of Maharashtra in three sets. Among the girls, the top four seeds, Reshma Maruri (Karnataka), Akanksha Nitture (Maha), Suhitha Maruri (Kar) and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (TN) moved into the quarterfinals.

Results : Boys singles: Prequarterfinals: Chirag Duhan (HR-S1) beat Parv Nage (HR) 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, Aditya Nandal (HR-S8) beat Deep Munim (MP) (S10) 6-3, 6-2, Denim Yadav (MP) S3) beat Yuvan Nandal (HR) (S16) 6-4, 6-2, Dhruv Vikrambhai Hirpara GJ (S12) Bt. Dhananjay Athreya (TN) 6-2, 6-0, Yogee Panwar (HR) (S6) beat Azmeer Shaikh (Q) (MH) 6-4, 6-1, Daksh Ashok Agarwal (MH) beat Arjun Premkumar (KA) 6-1, 6-1, Daksh Prasad (MP) (S7) beat. Rushil Khosla (UP) (S9) 7-6(9), 6-4, Saheb G Sodhi (MH) Bt. Mukil Ramanan (TN) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Girls singles- Prequarterfinals: Reshma Maruri (S1) (KA) beat Ruma Ashutosh Gaikaiwari (MH) (S13) 6-3, 6-3, Tejsavi Dabas (DL) (S7) beat Ananya S R (Q) (TN) 6-4, 6-1, Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (TN) (S4) beat Apurva Vemuri (TS) (S14) 6-4, 6-3.

