Turkey's Erdogan holds rare meeting with senior UAE official

18-08-2021
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a rare meeting with a senior official from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, after years of tension between the two countries and rivalry in regional disputes.

Erdogan and UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways of improving relations between the two countries, including trade and investment opportunities, the Emirates news agency WAM reported.

Turkey and the UAE have supported opposing sides in regional disputes, including the conflict in Libya and the blockade of Qatar by several Arab states.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

