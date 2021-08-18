Afghan national had narrow escape from Afghanistan, worries about his family

Ahmed Abdul Ghani, 30, an Afghan resident, had a narrow escape as he came to India on August 14, a day before the Talibanis captured the ARG Presidential Palace. Ahmed, who works as a businessman in the pharma industry in Lajpat Nagar, came to India for the first time in 2012. The journey of Ahmed has been a rollercoaster ride. Ahmed, a former officer in the US Army, was the head manager for 4,500 interpreters in International Security Assistant Force (ISAF), which is a NATO-led military mission, for five years until 2012. Then tragedy struck him.

His father, Abdul Ghani, was shot dead by the Talibanis. The reason: Ahmed did not cooperate with the insurgents in providing details of the number of interpreters working in the ISAF. Abdul Ghani was a professor at Kabul University. Later, he fled Afghanistan and sought refuge in India. He got enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in Masters in Pharmacy. Upon completion of his studies in 2016, he became an entrepreneur. He has got a business visa, which expires on September 30.

Disappointed that President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, Ahmed says, "The Talibanis have gone to my home in Kabul three times and inquired about me. I have eight family members and I have applied for an emergency e-visa on Tuesday. I spoke to my family members. Though they are fine, they are in fear and not stepping out of the home." Saying that Afghanistan is where his heart is, he tells ANI, "I want to go back to Afghanistan. But if I go now, I am sure that death will knock on my doors."

Stating that the Afghans consider India as their second home, he says, "I am thankful to the Indian government for extending help to the Afghan people. The Afghanis will never forget the help and support given by the Indian government. We consider India as a second home." (ANI)

