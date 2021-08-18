Need to maintain operational readiness, sustained focus on capability enhancement: IAF chief Bhadauria
Chief of the Air Staff RKS Bhadauria visited Gandhinagar on Tuesday wherein he highlighted the need for maintaining operational readiness round the clock, and sustained focus on capability enhancement.
The Air force official emphasized the early operationalisation of newly inducted sensors and weapon systems, as per the official release by the South Western Air Command. CAS exhorted the Commanders to leverage modern methods in training; in order to enhance the understanding and capabilities of the new generation air warriors. While interacting with air warriors and civilian employees, he appreciated their immense contribution in operational deployments and disciplined approach towards mitigating the COVID crisis.
Bhadauria visited Gandhinagar for two days i.e. August 17, 18. The conference brought together Commanders from Air Force Stations in SWAC Area of Responsibility (AOR) for an operational review of missions and tasks. On arrival, CAS was received by Air Marshal Sandeep Singh AVSM VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command. CAS placed a wreath at the Command War Memorial and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. (ANI)
