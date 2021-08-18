Left Menu

Court summons Andhra CM, others on biz deals

Hyderabad, Aug 18 PTI A Special Court of the Enforcement Directorate ED has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and others to appear before it in connection with two cases over alleged quid pro quo deals.The court issued the summons and posted the matter to September 22.

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI): A Special Court of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and others to appear before it in connection with two cases over alleged quid pro quo deals.

The court issued the summons and posted the matter to September 22. The ED, probing into the money-laundering angle, filed 11 chargesheets recently in connection with the cases.

The cases relate to investments allegedly made by several companies in Jagan's firms as quid pro quo for various favours, including land allotments, bestowed on them during the tenure of his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister between 2004 and 2009. Rajasekhara Reddy is no more Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.

