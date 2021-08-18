Allahabad HC dismisses bail plea of man accused of raping minor

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a man, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, saying ''little girls are worshiped in our country but the cases of pedophilia are increasing.'' Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh rejected the bail application of Jasman Singh of Lalitpur against whom an FIR was lodged on February 17, 2019 at Jakhaura police station of Lalitpur.

The court after hearing the parties concerned observed, ''In this case, a small innocent girl has been raped, who does not understand its meaning. Little girls are worshiped in our country, but the cases of pedophilia are increasing. Rape is a heinous crime. The victim suffers from psychological effects of embarrassment, disgust, depression, guilt and even suicidal tendencies.'' ''Many cases go unreported. In almost rape cases, the victim was unwilling to report the name of the abuser. The families of the victim remain silent about the sexual offences in order to protect the family image,'' it said.

''The victim/female small child experience sexual abuse once tend to be more vulnerable to abuse in adult life. Healing is slow and systematic. In such a situation, if the right decision is not taken from the court at the right time, then the trust of a victim/common man will not be left in the judicial system. This is the time to strictly stop this kind of crime,'' the court added.

According to the prosecution case, Singh raped the girl when she was alone in the house. She was doing some household work and all her family members had gone to the agricultural field for cutting fodder. Taking advantage of the situation, Singh forcibly entered the house and dragged the girl inside the room by grabbing her hair and raped her.

