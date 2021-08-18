Left Menu

2 shot dead at birthday party in Amritsar

Two people were shot dead allegedly by a man after an altercation in a birthday party here, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place in a restaurant located at Majitha Road here.A birthday party was given by Tarunpreet Singh, who had invited around 30 friends, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Malik.A heated argument took place after some of them started smearing birthday cake on each other.Malik said it took an ugly turn when one of them took out his weapon and opened fire, killing two of them.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:28 IST
Malik said it took an ugly turn when one of them took out his weapon and opened fire, killing two of them. Mani Suniara and Vikram Singh were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. Five among 30 persons who attended the birthday party have been rounded up for questioning and their two cars have also been seized. An FIR will be registered under relevant sections of the IPC, said police.

