Inmates attempt suicide in TN refugee camp

Over 10 inmates at the Special refugee camp in the Central prison campus here caused a flutter when they attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and harming themselves with sharp objects on Wednesday, officials said.

Prison authorities said there were 93 inmates in the camp including those from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan and Bulgaria. Some of them were protesting against authorities detaining them though their conviction period was over long ago.

They held various agitations demanding their release and also wanted to be allowed to live with their families in the special camp.

Police had filed cases against 20 persons for holding agitation on various occasions and the same were pending before the judicial magistrate here.

In the meanwhile more than 10 members of the camp attempted to commit suicide by ''self-harm'' and consuming sleeping pills, officials said.

One person, identified as Dixon, suffered injuries in the neck as he harmed himself with a knife.

Ramananan another inmate had cut his stomach with a knife. District Collector Sivarasu held talks with the inmates and persuaded them to take treatment.

