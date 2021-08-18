Delhi govt changes Muharram holiday to Aug 20
The Delhi government on Wednesday declared August 20 a public holiday on account of 'Muharram'.
The city's government's General Administration Department (GAD) had earlier declared Muharram holiday on August 19 (Thursday), but changed it to Friday following a Union government's decision in this connection.
''Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, has revised the holiday on account of Muharram from Thursday to Friday.
''Accordingly, holiday on account of Muharram is declared on Friday (August 20, 2021) for all government offices under Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi,'' an order issued by the city government said.
