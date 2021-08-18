Four persons from PoK apprehended at LoC in the Poonch sector: Indian Army
Four persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir were apprehended at the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, informed an official statement by the Indian Army.
ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:48 IST
More details are awaited in the matter.
Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday. The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
