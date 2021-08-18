Four persons from PoK apprehended at LoC in the Poonch sector: Indian Army

Four persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir were apprehended at the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, informed an official statement by the Indian Army.

More details are awaited in the matter.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday. The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)