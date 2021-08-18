Left Menu

Four persons from PoK apprehended at LoC in the Poonch sector: Indian Army

Four persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir were apprehended at the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, informed an official statement by the Indian Army.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:48 IST
Four persons from PoK apprehended at LoC in the Poonch sector: Indian Army
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir were apprehended at the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, informed an official statement by the Indian Army.

More details are awaited in the matter.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday. The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021