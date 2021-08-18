Left Menu

Couple booked for duping man of selling their house on illegal land in Jammu

18-08-2021
Couple booked for duping man of selling their house on illegal land in Jammu
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday booked a couple for duping a man of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of selling their house which was built on illegally occupied land here, an official said.

A criminal case was registered against Bashir Ahmed and his wife Meena of Narwal Pain Satwari for cheating a man after offering to sell their house, despite knowing that the land they were offering has been illegally occupied by them, a spokesman of the Crime Branch, Jammu said.

He said a written complaint was lodged by Sandeep Kumar Suri, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Satwari Cantonment, alleging that the couple offered to sell their house for Rs 11 lakh one-and-a-half years ago.

Suri, on the request of the accused, paid Rs 8 lakh as advance money with rest of the amount to be paid at the time of registration of sale deed and handing over possession of the house, the spokesman said, adding an agreement to sell the house was also executed between the two parties.

“On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and during the course of inquiry, relevant revenue records and other documents like agreement to sell were also obtained,” the spokesman said.

He said the allegations levelled by the complainant were prima-facie substantiated and a case was registered for further investigation.

