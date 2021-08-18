MP: 6 policemen injured in attack by villagers; vehicle damaged

Six policemen were injured and their vehicle was damaged on Wednesday in an attack by local residents in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district when they reached a village on getting information about a clash between two groups, an official said.

Indore Superintendent of Police Maheshchandra Jain confirmed that six policemen were injured after being attacked by a group of villagers.

The incident occurred in Mogardhara village under Mhow tehsil in the afternoon when a police team arrived on getting information about a group clash over a land dispute, Badgonda police station in-charge Ajit Bais said.

On seeing the policemen, the villagers started hurling stones at them and their vehicle, an SUV, breaking its windscreen, he said.

Bais said on the basis of a video, shot by one of the police constables at the spot, five attackers were identified.

A case was registered against them under relevant IPC sections pertaining to rioting and preventing government officers from discharging their duties, he said.

A search was underway for the villagers who attacked the police personnel, Bais said. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

