Left Menu

MP: 6 policemen injured in attack by villagers; vehicle damaged

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:58 IST
MP: 6 policemen injured in attack by villagers; vehicle damaged
  • Country:
  • India

Six policemen were injured and their vehicle was damaged on Wednesday in an attack by local residents in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district when they reached a village on getting information about a clash between two groups, an official said.

Indore Superintendent of Police Maheshchandra Jain confirmed that six policemen were injured after being attacked by a group of villagers.

The incident occurred in Mogardhara village under Mhow tehsil in the afternoon when a police team arrived on getting information about a group clash over a land dispute, Badgonda police station in-charge Ajit Bais said.

On seeing the policemen, the villagers started hurling stones at them and their vehicle, an SUV, breaking its windscreen, he said.

Bais said on the basis of a video, shot by one of the police constables at the spot, five attackers were identified.

A case was registered against them under relevant IPC sections pertaining to rioting and preventing government officers from discharging their duties, he said.

A search was underway for the villagers who attacked the police personnel, Bais said. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021