Man attempts self-immolation near Talkatora

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:06 IST
A man tried to set himself on fire near Talkatora Road here on Wednesday, police said.

He was identified as Surjit (47) of Burari in north Delhi, they said, adding that he sustained 30 per cent burns.

The man was taken to the nearby Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment.

Police are yet to record his statement to establish the reason behind the apparent suicide-bid, said a senior officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

