Human rights think-tank appeals to NHRC for protection of Afghans landing in India

A Delhi-based human rights think-tank has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure protection of Afghan nationals who have fled the war-torn nation to India in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and grant them refugee status.
The Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) on Wednesday submitted its appeal to the NHRC.
The RRAG in a statement said, it has also urged the rights panel to set up a division within the NHRC to process refugee claims of the Afghan nationals who have fled to India following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, or who were in India but are unable or unwilling to return.
The think-tank has also urged it to issue directions to the Central government to ''not repatriate any Afghan refugee without prior sanction of the National Human Rights Commission'', and direct the government to formulate a policy on Afghan refugees and provide all basic relief and assistance as well as cash ''at par with the Tibetan and Sri Lankan refugees''.
The RRAG further claimed that a number of lawmakers and senior political leaders from that country have fled to India in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban.
The Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) is an independent think-tank based in New Delhi. It conducts risk analysis to prevent violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms with specific focus on the threats to the rule of law and democracy. PTI KND HDA
