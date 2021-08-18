Left Menu

Air India approaches Delhi HC against single-judge bench order

Air India on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a single judge's order setting aside Air India's decision, terminating services of several pilots, and ordering reinstatement of all pilots.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Air India on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a single judge's order setting aside Air India's decision, terminating services of several pilots, and ordering reinstatement of all pilots. A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Talwant Singh listed for matter for August 24 for further hearing and tagged with other matter which is also listed for hearing next week.

The Court was hearing Air India's appeal against the single-judge bench order. A single-judge bench order had earlier quashed Air India's decision passed on August 13, 2020, terminating services of several pilots. The Court also ordered the reinstatement of all pilots. The Delhi High Court passed judgement on a batch of petitions moved by several pilots challenging Air India's decision to terminate their services

The Court had also ordered that back wages would have to be paid to the reinstated pilots. The petitioners (pilots) have stated that "Issue a Writ of Certiorari, or any other Writ, order, or direction in the nature of a Writ of Certiorari, calling for the records comprised in the order dated 13.08.2020 and quash the same, and consequently direct the Respondent to treat the petitioner as being in service with all consequential benefits."

Earlier, several pilots moved the court seeking directions to Air India not to accept their resignations as they have earlier resigned but later withdrawn it. The pilots in their pleas said they had initially tendered their resignations over delay in payment of salaries and allowances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

