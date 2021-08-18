Left Menu

Missing farmer found dead in fields in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:34 IST
Missing farmer found dead in fields in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A 55-year-old farmer, who had been missing since August 15, was found dead in the fields at Rukandpur village in Khatauli area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to Khatauli police station SHO Yash Pal, the body of Rishi Pal has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

According to family members, Pal was missing since Sunday and alleged that he was murdered.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

