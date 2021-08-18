Biden, Merkel discuss Afghan evacuations, humanitarian aid -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a call on Wednesday discussed evacuation efforts and humanitarian aid for vulnerable people in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, the White House said in statement.
The two leaders agreed to continue planning for the aid at the upcoming virtual G7 meeting, it added.
