Left Menu

Biden, Merkel discuss Afghan evacuations, humanitarian aid -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:34 IST
Biden, Merkel discuss Afghan evacuations, humanitarian aid -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a call on Wednesday discussed evacuation efforts and humanitarian aid for vulnerable people in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, the White House said in statement.

The two leaders agreed to continue planning for the aid at the upcoming virtual G7 meeting, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021