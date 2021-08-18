Left Menu

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita announces state office bearers

Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bhabesh Kalita announced state Office bearers that include Rajdeep Roy, Topon Kumar Gogoi, Rekha Rani Das Bodo, Jayanta Kumar Das, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Naba Kumar Doley, Ashok Battarai, and Ajoy Konwar as vice-presidents, said an official statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:40 IST
Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita announces state office bearers
Newly appointed Assam state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@Bhabesh_KalitaR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bhabesh Kalita announced state Office bearers that include Rajdeep Roy, Topon Kumar Gogoi, Rekha Rani Das Bodo, Jayanta Kumar Das, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Naba Kumar Doley, Ashok Battarai, and Ajoy Konwar as vice-presidents, said an official statement on Wednesday. Under his team, the responsibility of the General Secretary has been given to Pallab Lochan Das, Diplu Ranjan Sharma, and Pulak Gohain, further said the statement.

Rajkumar Sharma has been given the post of treasurer again. For his cooperation, Manoj Saraf has been nominated as co-treasurer. Kamakhya Prasad Tasa has been made the chief spokesperson of the party. There will be 13 spokespersons under him, stated the press statement. Today the state president has also announced the names of the presidents of various fronts. Angoorlata Deka has been made the responsibility of the State Mahila Morcha, while Sidhanta Ankur Barua, the president of Yuva Morcha, has been made, further stated the press statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021