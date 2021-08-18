Left Menu

Islamist militants kill 47 people in northern Burkina Faso

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:50 IST
Islamist militants in northern Burkina Faso killed at least 47 people, including 30 civilians and 14 soldiers, in an attack on Wednesday, state media reported.

The attack near the northern town of Arbinda also killed three pro-government militiamen, state news agency AIB reported. At least 58 militants were also killed in the resulting combat, a security source told Reuters.

Militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State regularly carry out attacks in northern Burkina Faso as well as in neighbouring Mali and Niger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

