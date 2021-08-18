Man fires at wife for lodging police complaint against him; arrested

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly opening fire at his wife in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri to force her into withdrawing a complaint she lodged against him earlier in the day, police said.

The accused, Mohit, is a resident of U-Block in Mangolpuri, they said.

The complainant, Monika, got married to Mohit a year back, but she has been living with her parents in S-Block Mangolpuri following a dispute, the police said.

They said Monika made a police call at 9 am, complaining against her husband for quarrelling with her. She, however, said that she was not at home, they added.

The police said the woman then reached the Raj Park police station around 2 pm and lodged a complaint against her husband.

This time, the police called up Mohit, who said he was at Connaught Place and could reach only in the evening.

Later, the complainant called the police up again around 4 pm to say that her husband had come to her place, a senior officer said. A police team was then sent to the spot which found Mohit there with a firearm in his hand and Monika raising an alarm, he said.

Mohit was overpowered by the police with help of neighbours and arrested, the officer said.

Monika informed the police that Mohit had fired at her to force her to withdraw her complaint against him. Even though the bullet missed her, she was sent to a hospital for a medical examination, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

He said the accused is in police custody, and an FIR is being registered under appropriate sections. Police are trying to find out how he procured the weapon, Singh said.

Mohit is currently unemployed, and Monika is taking her M.Com exam, the police said.

