Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. They previously had been required.Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 19-08-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 00:16 IST
Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors
Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. They previously had been required.

Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.

