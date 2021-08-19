Left Menu

National Games scam accused files anticipatory bail plea in Jharkhand HC

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-08-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 00:16 IST
RK Anand, an accused in the National Games scam, on Wednesday filed an application before the Jharkhand High Cout seeking anticipatory bail.

Anand was executive president of the Organising Committee of the 34th National Games held in the state in 2011. Irregularities to the tune of Rs 28.38 crore were allegedly committed during the event.

He has been made accused in the alleged scam, which is being investigated by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Anand, also a Supreme Court lawyer, claimed in his pre-arrest bail petition that he was falsely implicated in the case.

He submitted that he himself had informed the government about certain irregularities and his name was not in the original FIR.

In July 2019, the state government allowed the ACB to prosecute Anand, after which his name was added to the FIR and the charge sheet against him was filed in the trial court.

The Jharkhand High Court on July 6 rejected a petition filed by Anand for quashing the FIR against him.

